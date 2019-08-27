Man indicted for 2018 burglary; stole woman’s phone, vehicle while she slept

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has been indicted for a 2018 burglary where he’s been accused of breaking into a woman’s home as she slept, taking her phone from beside her bed.
According to a police report in May of 2018, Cory Bracy, Jr., 18, entered through the unlocked door of an apartment in the 700 block of North Indiana after the occupant went to sleep around 1 a.m.
Bracy went to the bedroom of the apartment, taking the woman’s phone and other things from beside her bed, before exiting the apartment through a back door and leaving in the woman’s car.
The report says the woman woke up around 3 a.m. and, worried about not having received a call from her boyfriend, began looking for her phone and couldn’t find it.
She went into the rest of the apartment, where the back door was standing open. She went outside and noticed her car was gone.
The woman told police she began walking to her boyfriend’s apartment nearby, but he was not home at the time. While walking to her aunt’s house, she told police she saw a man leaving another apartment.
An officer gave the woman a ride back to her apartment, where she informed police of the other stolen items, including her cell phone.
The case for her phone was found on the couch in the living room, and was dusted for fingerprints.
The woman told police she didn’t think the car had much gas, so officers called nearby gas stations with a description of the car, before checking the neighborhood.
Officers noted the woman didn’t leave them a way of contacting her, and didn’t tell them where her boyfriend’s apartment was. Officers were eventually able to reach her brother, and then find her.
The woman was asked by investigators why she didn’t ask to use a neighbor’s phone but instead went to her boyfriend’s apartment, and the report says she told police none of her neighbors were outside. She said she was going to use her boyfriend’s phone, but he wasn’t home so she started for a relative’s house.
The report states the car was found when officers returned to the apartment complex, and spotted the car in the southwest corner of the complex. Strangely, the woman’s credit cards and identifying information were all found inside the car, untouched.
Another peculiar thing was brought to police attention when they noticed the stolen vehicle was parked where officers had parked their patrol vehicle when dropping the woman off the first time. The woman told police she would’ve noticed it if it had been parked there before.
According to the report, the officer noted to the woman the vehicle was not there when they first spoke, and her boyfriend was not home at that time either. The officer noted to the woman that her car was now back, and her boyfriend was home as well.
The woman’s vehicle was returned to her, and police informed her of how to remove the spark plug, preventing the vehicle from starting.
Cory Bracy, Jr. was arrested for burglary of a habitation in relation to this case and indicted by a grand jury. His bond was set at $10,000.
