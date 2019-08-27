Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off another strong playoff season going 10-3, the Coronado Mustangs are ready to get after it again. Head Coach Seth Parr says he has a good group of kids.
“We’ve got tons of talent. We have a lot of kids back that have won a lot of football games since they’ve been at Coronado. The key is staying hungry and being the hunter and not the hunted. Keep our intensity level at a high and do the little things to make sure you’re staying on top.”
Getting a good gauge with their first two games against Estacado and Lubbock Cooper, Coronado has lofty goals once again.
“We always want to play at a high level. We don’t mark it with wins and everything. We judge it by how well we play and how well we execute.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.