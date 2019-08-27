Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs

Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs
By Pete Christy | August 26, 2019 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 10:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off another strong playoff season going 10-3, the Coronado Mustangs are ready to get after it again. Head Coach Seth Parr says he has a good group of kids.

“We’ve got tons of talent. We have a lot of kids back that have won a lot of football games since they’ve been at Coronado. The key is staying hungry and being the hunter and not the hunted. Keep our intensity level at a high and do the little things to make sure you’re staying on top.”

Getting a good gauge with their first two games against Estacado and Lubbock Cooper, Coronado has lofty goals once again.

“We always want to play at a high level. We don’t mark it with wins and everything. We judge it by how well we play and how well we execute.”

