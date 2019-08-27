Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock High enters their second season under head coach Shane Stephen looking to improve in all areas.
“Things around here are really going well. We like the momentum that’s going on. Kids have bought in. A lot of the issues we had last year, we’re not dealing with this year. Kids are holding themselves accountable. Our booster club is taking off. Kids are excited. Coaches are excited. There’s a lot of excitement around Lubbock High right now.”
Coach Stephen has done a great job with the Westerners and he says he is super happy to be leading this team,
“I’m blessed to be in this position. We have a lot of people that are excited and we are trying to give them a reason to be excited for Lubbock High again. If we have some success, I think it’s just going to explode. This is a gold mine. This is a great place to be.”
