Pigskin Preview: Monterey Plainsmen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Monterey Plainsmen went 4-6 last season, missing out on the playoffs. It was a view Head Coach Wayne Hutchinson says his team didn’t like seeing.
“We had to stay at home. We had to sit around and watch other teams play in the playoffs. I think it inspired out kids to have a great offseason in the spring and summer as well and so they came to fall camp in good shape. There seems to be a better chemistry among our team.”
There’s social media chatter that Monterey is much improved this season, but so is every other team.
“I see tweets and stuff about people saying that Monterey is loaded. We feel like we have some good kids that are ready to go. When you look across the district, it seem the other teams are loaded as well. I think week in and week out, it’s going to be a challenge for each and every team in our district.”
