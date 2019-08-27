Police snag Lubbock man on online solicitation of minor charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has arrested a man who is accused of trying to meet up with an undercover police detective posing as a 15-year-old girl.
Fausto Montes Jr., a 39-year-old Lubbock man, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and charged with one count of online solicitation of a minor. Montes is accused of communicating in an explicit manner with a minor, distributing sexually explicit material with a minor and soliciting a minor to meet up for sexual purposes.
LPD’s Special Operations Division began a sting operation on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and an undercover detective starting chatting with Montes on an online social media app, according to LPD. The detective was posing as a 15-year-old girl while on social media.
Two days later, on Thursday, Aug. 22, Montes arrived at a predetermined location to meet up with who he thought was the 15-year-old girl, with the intention of having sexual relations, according to police.
Today, police were able to secure a warrant for Montes’ arrest and a warrant to search his residence, where police confiscated electronic and digital storage devices. Montes has since been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The investigation into Montes is still ongoing.
