YWCA to host groundbreaking for new community center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock will host a groundbreaking ceremony from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for its new community center. The event will also honor the old Kmart building at 6501 University Ave.
The new center will be a hub for education, health and wellness, financial literacy, child development and more. The purchase of the new facility was announced in August of 2018 and was made in an effort to expand the organization’s services.
The groundbreaking will feature Lubbock’s Mayor Dan Pope and will finish with a tour of the facility’s shell. This family-friendly event is open to the public.
