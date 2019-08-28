Armed robbery suspects woke victims, stole televisions and guns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the 4300 block of East 63rd just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to the police report, two black males each had firearms and broke into the house and stole property.
The woman told police she was asleep in her bedroom when she was awakened by someone in her room. She told police she got out of bed and went towards the kitchen where she was met with a male with a silver, sawed-off shotgun. The male told her to get on the ground and he pushed her to the ground. She tried to grab the shotgun and as she fell, she pulled the male down with her.
The second suspect then approached her and he was holding a gray and black handgun at her. The woman begged the suspects not to shoot her.
The suspects then started taking more items from the house. The woman stayed in the bedroom and looked for her cell phone to call 911. By the time she found her phone, both suspects had left her home.
The woman said they took four televisions from her house.
A male victim ran from the house when the suspects entered the home. He told police he was pistol whipped by the suspects. He told police he was asleep when he woke up to the two suspects pointing guns at him. He said he was forced into the bathroom and was told to sit in the bathtub. The suspects left and the male victim crawled out of the bathroom window and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
The suspects are accused of also taking weapons out of the home. They attempted to take items from the refrigerator, according to the police report.
The suspects were not found.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
