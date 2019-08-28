City council postpones vote on proposed Short Term Rentals ordinance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council postponed a vote on a proposed ordinance regarding Short Term Rentals, which included new registration and permitting process, collecting fees from the hotel occupancy tax and banning social gatherings.
The decision to postpone came after a lengthy public comments session during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Major points included in this ordinances are those that would protect neighborhood integrity and reduce risks to public safety, Kirsten Sager, who works with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, said during a Tuesday afternoon city council meeting. That means STRs would be prohibited from hosting social gatherings.
“To propose a ban on social gatherings strips the rights of owners and creates a system of unequal treatment and meaning residence of this city will be treated differently based on their length of occupancy," Vanessa Dirks, president of the Lubbock Association of Realtors, said during the meeting.
Thirteen other citizens made comments against the ordinance, mainly against the social gathering clause. It was with that stir the council decided remove the clause completely from the proposal.
But still, there were concerns from property owners who were worried this proposed ordinance would strip them of their rights. That confusion caused the council to reconsider the Tuesday vote and move it to another time, after discussing the ordinance more thoroughly.
However, members of the city council wanted to make it clear this ordinance would add a bit more regulations to the application process for those who want to become STR owners and would allow the city to revoke certain permits if necessary.
“You think we are trying not to allow STRs. That’s not what we are doing," Latrelle Joy, District 6 city councilwoman, said. "But we are trying to put in place a procedure and a process.”
That full section of the city council meeting can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.