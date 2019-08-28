Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Serial killer found to have ties in Lubbock, city council postpones vote on short-term rentals and Tropical Storms Dorian threatens Puerto Rico

By Michael Cantu | August 28, 2019 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a confessed serial killer who previously said he had no ties to Lubbock is now accused of killing a Lubbock woman in August of 1993.

The Lubbock City Council has postponed a vote on a proposed short-term rental ordinance.

President Donald Trump has declared an emergency and issued federal assistance for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian barrels for the area.

  • On Tuesday the storm made a last-minute shift in its path and is threatening Puerto Rico and could reach hurricane-like strength.
  • The storm is expected to through the areas close to western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
  • Authorities warn of landslides, widespread flooding and power outages.
  • Read more from the Associated Press here: TS Dorian expected to strengthen, could hit Puerto Rico

The United States has moved money from FEMA and the Cost Guard to fund border programs.

  • The $271 million move is said to increase the number of beds for detained immigrants and support its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while cases play out.
  • This moves comes as hurricane season intensifies around the U.S. and Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Puerto Rico.
  • Read more from The AP here: US moves FEMA, Coast Guard money to fund border programs

