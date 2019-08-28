Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a confessed serial killer who previously said he had no ties to Lubbock is now accused of killing a Lubbock woman in August of 1993.
- Bobbie Ann Fields was found dead in a field in East Lubbock in the early 90s.
- Police previously said it did not appear Little was involved in any unsolved murders in Lubbock.
The Lubbock City Council has postponed a vote on a proposed short-term rental ordinance.
- The plan would allow the city to regulate rentals, such as Airbnb’s, and collect taxes.
- The council dropped a clause that would ban using short-term rentals to host social gatherings.
President Donald Trump has declared an emergency and issued federal assistance for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian barrels for the area.
- On Tuesday the storm made a last-minute shift in its path and is threatening Puerto Rico and could reach hurricane-like strength.
- The storm is expected to through the areas close to western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
- Authorities warn of landslides, widespread flooding and power outages.
The United States has moved money from FEMA and the Cost Guard to fund border programs.
- The $271 million move is said to increase the number of beds for detained immigrants and support its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while cases play out.
- This moves comes as hurricane season intensifies around the U.S. and Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Puerto Rico.
