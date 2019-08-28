Dove hunting season on the South Plains set to begin Sept. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first legal day of dove hunting for the South Plains area will fall on Sunday September 1, and Texas Parks and Wildlife wants to make sure hunters are prepared.
Also beginning on September 1, new laws regarding certain hunting and fishing licenses passed by the 86th Texas Legislation. As of Sunday, hunters will be able to use a digital image of their license as proof-of-license with Texas game wardens, for any hunting that does not require a tag, including dove hunting.
Acceptable formats will include digital photos, emailed receipts, an online purchase record or within the Outdoor Annual app or the My Texas Hunt Harvest app.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department sent out a release, saying this 2019 season will be an excellent year for dove hunting. TPWD says dove populations have thrived this year thanks to the amount and timing of spring rains across most of the state that kicked habitat into high gear for dove breeding season.
More than 300,000 Texas hunters each year engage in harvesting from the state’s population of over 34 million mourning and 10 million white-winged doves, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife.
“With the abundant highly-preferred dove foods available on the landscape this year, we’re seeing excellent production,” said Owen Fitzsimmons, TPWD dove program leader. “White-winged dove production, in particular, has been very high in the southern half of the state. Plus, many of the states to the north had similar spring habitat conditions, which should result in a strong influx of migrant birds for Texas later in the season. I’m excited about the prospects this season, it should be fantastic.”
The regular dove season in the North Zone runs September 1 - November 12 and resumes December 20 - January 5, 2020. The regular season in the Central Zone is September 1 - November 3, then resumes December 20 - January 14, 2020. The regular season in the South Zone is September 14 - November 3 and December 20 - January 23, 2020. The Special White-Winged Dove Days in the South Zone are September 1-2 and 7-8.
Licenses are on sale now for the 2019-2020 hunting seasons and can be purchased through the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s 28 law enforcement field offices across the state, and also online through the TPWD website or by phone at (800) 895-4248 Monday through Friday, 8 to 5 p.m. There is a required $5 administrative fee for each phone or online transaction. The online transaction system is available 24/7.
Also new this year: “Expedited checkout” is designed to speed the process of re-purchasing the same license items bought most recently within the last three years.
All hunters born after September 1, 1971, must complete a hunter education training course to legally hunt in Texas. This certification is valid for life and honored in all states and provinces. A Migratory Game Bird endorsement and Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification are also required to hunt dove. HIP certification involves a brief survey of previous year’s migratory bird hunting success and is conducted at the time licenses are purchased.
Lost certifications can be replaced online at no cost.
More information on Texas hunting and answers to legal questions can be found at the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.
