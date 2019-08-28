First H-E-B South Lubbock location to open October 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with H-E-B announced details about its opening in Lubbock during a 10:30 a.m. news conference Wednesday, ending years of talk about the San Antonio-based grocery giant entering the Lubbock market.
The new 120,000-square-foot store will open at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue in October of 2020.
“We’ve finally been referring to our announcement this morning as, ‘the worst kept secret in Lubbock,’” Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B, said during the news conference.
Aside from the chain planting its flag in Lubbock, it will also continually donate to some organizations around the Lubbock area. H-E-B brought with it a trailer full of cereal and another trailer full of produce, all to donate to the South Plains Food Bank.
From now on, H-E-B will donate a trailer full of food to SPFB every month, Mabrie Jackson, director of public affairs for H-E-B’s central market, said. During the news conference a $25,000 donation was also made to SPFB, Communities In Schools of the South Plains, Lubbock Impact and Raider Red’s Food Pantry.
“It is one of our greatest joys to share in our spirit of giving with communities across Texas and we look forward to learning more about the needs of Lubbock and the surrounding communities to see where we might be able to help with a helping hand,” Jackson said.
