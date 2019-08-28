Heavy rain, for some, for a time

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms and showers were scattered across nearly the entire KCBD viewing area this morning. Some of the storms were strong with heavy rain, small hail and strong wind gusts. Watch for water on roads and flooding of low areas, such as curb lanes, intersections, bar ditches, and dips in highways. Today's post covers rain chances and temperatures through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.
Storm and rain chances will gradually decline through late morning, likely dropping off early this afternoon. Partly sunny, humid, and warm conditions return this afternoon.
Another round of late-evening/overnight thunderstorms is likely, but less coverage is likely. Still, that's enough to maintain a slight chance of rain tonight into early Thursday. This pattern is possible through Friday.
Game Day is Saturday, the last day of August, and there is a chance of storms. Again, that means at least a slight chance of rain. The most likely time is late in the day, and they may affect the game at The Jones. If so, the end of the game is at greatest risk. If you hear thunder or see lightning it's time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle.
Storms and rain are possible Sunday, though the potential is anticipated to decrease through the day.
Labor Day, Monday, is shaping up mostly sunny, with a light breeze, and just somewhat hot. Highs will range from the mid-80s in the far northwest viewing area to the mid-90s in the far southeastern viewing area. As always, that forecast is based on data available today. Keep an eye on our forecast!
