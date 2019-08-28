It’s official: H-E-B to announce South Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD NewsChannel 11 has learned officials will announce details about H-E-B’s opening in Lubbock during a 10:30 a.m. news conference, ending years of talk about the San Antonio based grocery giant entering the Lubbock market.
The news conference will take place at the South Plains Food Bank.
H-E-B officials are also expected to announce details of Lubbock location(s), including plans for construction at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.
H-E-B has 340 stores in Texas and eastern New Mexico.
The full news conference can be seen on your smart phone or online at KCBD.com starting at 10:29 a.m.
