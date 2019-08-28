KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hank, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Hank has been with LAS since April.
He is friendly, athletic, knows basic commands and is friendly with other dogs.
Hank’s adoptions fees for Wednesday, Aug. 28, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
