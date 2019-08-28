LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been exactly nine months and four days since the last time we saw the Red Raider football team in action.
This Saturday when they host Montana State, the Red Raiders will kick off their 95th season of playing football and will be waiving in a new under head coach Matt Wells.
So, lets get to know the foe...
Montana State enters the 2019 season ranked No. 17 in the FCS ranks after a season where they went 8-5.
This past week, the Bobcats released their depth chart and 6-foot-6 red-shirt freshman Casey Bauman will get the start.
The Texas Tech game will mark Bauman’s first career start, but not his first game action.
Bauman played briefly and completed his only pass attempt during a victory at home against Cal Poly last November.
The Bobcats roster will be a strength, as they return 14 starters from last years team.
Plus, Montana State returns a key player in Troy Anderson.
During Monday’s news availability, Matt Wells had high praise for the Bobcats linebacker/fullback, calling him a “modern day hero.”
Last season, Anderson started a quarterback in 11 of 13 games, while also playing a limited time at the linebacker position.
ODDS: According to Vegas, Texas Tech enters the game as a 25-point favorite to beat Montana State.
The Red Raiders enter the game as winners of their last 19 home openers at Jones AT&T Stadium.
