Lady Chaps add Mississippi State to exhibition schedule

A blocked shot by Kellyn Schneider, followed by a Tess Bruffey bucket in the opening sequence of the game, led to a 2-0 LCU lead and a buzz from over 200 LCU fans in attendance, but it was short lived as Breanna Stewart went 10-of-12 from the field and her 25 points helped UConn to victory. The 56-point margin was UConn's smallest margin of victory in exhibition play since 2011 and the Huskies were also held under 100 points for only the second time in exhibition play since 2012. Both teams went on to go 35-0 in the regular season and each won national championships in Indianapolis.