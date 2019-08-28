Lady Chaps add Mississippi State to exhibition schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University announced that the Lady Chaps basketball program will play a third exhibition game against an NCAA Division 1 program.
The Lady Chaps will make the trip to Starkville, Mississippi, to play the Lady Bulldogs on November 4 to wrap up their exhibition play..
Before that the Lady Chaps will face Texas (Oct. 28) and Baylor (Oct. 30), and game times for these contests have not been announced.
This is the second-consecutive year that the LCU Lady Chaps will play multiple D-1 programs in exhibition contests, and over the recent years - they have found success playing them.
All time, the Lady Chaps are 4-2 against NCAA Division 1 programs in exhibition and regular season games.
The following information was provided by LCU Athletics:
Dec. 11, 2007 - LCU 75 - Houston Baptist 72
Carolyn Manning recorded 20 points and LCU also received 17 points from Sierra Lovorn and 15 points from Jordan Hampton (11-for-13 from the free-throw line) to lead the Lady Chaps to a regular season win at Rip Griffin Center. It was HBU's first season playing a NCAA Div. I schedule.
Nov. 9, 2009 - LCU 71 - Texas Tech 65
No. 19 Lubbock Christian University used 22 points from Brittany Hampton and a 40-29 rebound advantage to upset Texas Tech University at United Spirit Arena. Hampton scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half, and went 15-for-15 from the free-throw line, which would have been a school single-game record for free throws made without a miss if it had been a regular season game. LCU was 26-for-30 (86.7%) from the line in the game. They also received 15 points from Severyn Smith.
Nov. 2, 2013 - LCU 80 - Houston 73
Nicole Hampton produced a double-double (20 points and 15 rebounds) and Kelsey Hoppel produced 21 points leading to an 80-73 exhibition victory over the University of Houston at Hofheinz Pavilion. Emily Pool added 14 points for LCU, who hit 41 percent from the field, nailed 11 three-pointers and out-rebounded Houston 53-49. The Coogers were held to 29 percent shooting.
Nov. 3, 2015 - UConn 95 - LCU 39
A blocked shot by Kellyn Schneider, followed by a Tess Bruffey bucket in the opening sequence of the game, led to a 2-0 LCU lead and a buzz from over 200 LCU fans in attendance, but it was short lived as Breanna Stewart went 10-of-12 from the field and her 25 points helped UConn to victory. The 56-point margin was UConn's smallest margin of victory in exhibition play since 2011 and the Huskies were also held under 100 points for only the second time in exhibition play since 2012. Both teams went on to go 35-0 in the regular season and each won national championships in Indianapolis.
Oct. 28, 2018 – LCU 62 – SMU 51
LCU forced SMU into 21 turnovers and a 35.7% shooting mark from the field in a victory over the Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. LCU the game for over 35 minutes in the contest, LCU was 42.9% (24/56) from the field, with 10 of their 24 made field goals launched behind the arc. Maddi Chitsey (15) and Robertson (13) combined for 28 points and were two of four Lady Chaps to finish in double figures. Allie Schulte and Ashton Duncan each had 11 points. Schulte also had five steals and five rebounds. LCU forced SMU into 21 turnovers, leading to a 29-14 scoring advantage in points off turnovers.
Oct. 30, 2018 – New Mexico 62 – LCU 55
New Mexico only outscored Lubbock Christian University in one of four quarters, but a 22-8 outburst in the second quarter was enough to defeat the Lady Chaparrals inside Dreamstyle Arena (The Pit). LCU outscored UNM 12-10 in the first quarter and 19-14 in the final quarter. The Lady Chaps offense faltered in the second quarter, going 3-of-17 (17.6%) from the field and 1-of-10 (10%) from long distance. LCU finished the game 4-of-23 from three-point range. UNM out-rebounded LCU 43-41. Maddi Chitsey led LCU with 13 points and her sister Bobbi provided 10 points. Kailin Davis had seven points, six rebounds and a +10 plus/minus rating. They had trouble with UNM’s Jaisa Nunn, who was 6-of-6 from the field with 17 points.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.