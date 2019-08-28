Lightning bolt hits Brownfield ISD administration building, chars electrical wiring

Lightning bolt hits Brownfield ISD administration building, chars electrical wiring
A bolt of lightning struck a metal fuse box on top the the Brownfield ISD administration building on Aug. 28. (Source: The Brownfield News)
By Michael Cantu | August 28, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 12:45 PM

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A bolt of lightning struck an elevated electrical breaker box at the top of the Brownfield Independent School District Administration Building at 601 Tahoka Rd.

Emergency personnel were called to the building Wednesday morning after lightning struck the building during a thunderstorm, according to The Brownfield News.

The bolt burned a hole through the metal box and charred all the wiring and fuses inside. No injuries or other damage was reported from this incident.

School maintenance was working to fix the damaged box. There was no word on if there was a power outage in the building.

Emergency personnel were called to the Brownfield ISD administrative offices early Wednesday morning after lightning...

Posted by Brownfield News on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.