Lightning bolt hits Brownfield ISD administration building, chars electrical wiring

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A bolt of lightning struck an elevated electrical breaker box at the top of the Brownfield Independent School District Administration Building at 601 Tahoka Rd.
Emergency personnel were called to the building Wednesday morning after lightning struck the building during a thunderstorm, according to The Brownfield News.
The bolt burned a hole through the metal box and charred all the wiring and fuses inside. No injuries or other damage was reported from this incident.
School maintenance was working to fix the damaged box. There was no word on if there was a power outage in the building.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.