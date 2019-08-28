Littlefield K-9 helps to discover meth during Tuesday traffic stop

By Michael Cantu | August 28, 2019 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 1:19 PM

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A police K-9 with the Littlefield Police Department is said to be responsible for catching two people who had 12.5 grams of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

The seizure came after a routine traffic stop around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hall Avenue, according to the Littlefield PD. Officers with Littlefield PD were asked to help the Department of Public Safety with the traffic stop.

K-9 officer Pepper was called in and sniffed out the 12.5 grams of meth. Both people in the car were arrested and taken to the Lamb County Jail.

