Missing Lubbock pregnant dog goes viral on social media, owners still searching

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A missing and very-pregnant White Bull Terrier, which belongs to a Lubbock family, is blowing up on social media as the family waits for leads to where the dog is.
The dog’s name is Judy and the post of her missing case on the Lubbock Lost and Found Pets Facebook page has gotten 344 comments and over 500 shares.
According to Emri Narro, the dog owner, Judy was last seen at Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center on South Loop before a couple walked out with the dog.
On Thursday, Judy went missing when she escaped from the family’s backyard.
“My daughter’s really sad about the whole ordeal. You know, every day coming home from school or in general and looking in the backyard and thinking that her dog is going to be there,” Emri said. “She’s really loved and really cared about.”
According to Emri, from the family backyard, Judy made her way to the Spirit Auto Dealership on Avenue Q. There, employees took a picture of the dog. Shortly after the dog escaped the dealership and made its way back on Avenue Q. This is when a couple picked up the dog and took it with them to the Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. There, Judy says witnesses told her the couple was getting impatient after telling LAS that the pregnant dog wasn’t theirs. This is when the suspected couple, who took the dog, came in.
“Another couple that was already waiting here at the shelter said that they would give Judy shelter until they were able to locate her owners… that they would post her on social media.”
Emri says she has still not been contacted. She’s worried about the dog going into labor because she was told the dog would need medical attention at the end of the pregnancy.
“We’ve had agencies and several different Facebook posts, flyers everywhere and there’s been no leads to Judy yet. [There’s been] a lot ‘maybes’ or ‘I thinks’, but there’s no successful leads to Judy yet.”
The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center says they saw the dog, and that the original couple who walked in did not provide their names. Lubbock Animal Services says they were trying to locate the owner on social media or figure out where they could put pregnant Judy. Before they could do much, the dog was taken.
“It’s a horrible situation and I hope she finds her pet. It was something that was kind of beyond our control. We never had custody of the dog and we were actually- one of my supervisors- were in the process of trying to find where this dog could go besides the shelter, especially since this dog looked like it was about to give birth any minute,” said Steven Greene, the Executive Director of Lubbock Animal Services.
If you have any information on where Judy is, call Emri Narro at (806) 317-3306.
There is a reward for $500 dollars and Emri says she will not press charges.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.