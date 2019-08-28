Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The lone area team in Class 6A, the Frenship Tigers made a three game improvement last season and Jay Northcutt looks to see even more this season.
“We are getting to a point where we have Juniors and Seniors on the varsity now. We’re not playing so many young kids so that youth is catching up with us, which is good. We’ve got multiple three year starters. Some of them are going to be Juniors. We are counting on that experience to pay off for us.”
Frenship is hoping the payoff extends their season into the postseason.
“This year our goal is not just to make the playoffs, but to win a playoff game. That’s really something we set as a goal for us. This week our goal is to beat the Sandies."
Frenship opens the season Friday hosting Amarillo.
