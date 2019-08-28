Summer heat returning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A pleasant day for the South Plains, beginning with rain and mild temps and seeing some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
Thursday will bring a return of much warmer temps, slim rain chances and a combination of some clouds and sunshine.
You can expect a slim chance of rain Thursday morning and that will be followed by another chance in the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances for all the region will favor the late night and early time periods through Saturday morning.
As for our temperatures, it back to the low 90s for most of the South Plains on Thursday and a mixture of low to mid 90s on Friday. Saturday may drop slightly, but highs for most of the central and southern region will edge to the low 90s.
Sunday will bring a slightly lower afternoon high, at least for Lubbock, as we stay in the upper 80s.
Labor Day should be sunny and hot with a slight rain chance.
