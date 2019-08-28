Texas Tech making changes to gameday bus traffic

Fans will still be able to access the C-1 lot prior to each game via the Glenna Goodacre Boulevard and Marsha Sharp Freeway entrances. Tech has created a new entrance off Marsha Sharp Freeway that will be used both pregame and postgame that is further west than the previous location near the north east corner of the lot. Fans will no longer be allowed to enter via the C-1 entrance near the Gate 3 stadium gate.