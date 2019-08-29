The Buddy Holly Center Celebrates Buddy Holly’s Birthday with Buddy’s 83rd Birthday Bash

August 29, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 4:25 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citizens of Lubbock are invited to celebrate Lubbock’s own Buddy Holly on what would have been his 83rd birthday.

The party will take place Saturday, September 7 at the Buddy Holly Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free all day. The Allison house and special screenings of Buddy Holly: Rave On will take place until 2 p.m.

Birthday cupcakes and punch will be served at 2, with the Jason Fellers Band to perform in the Meadows Courtyard.

Children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Buddy Holy Karaoke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. are included.

