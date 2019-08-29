Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, after years of speculation and talk, H-E-B is preparing to open a grocery store in southwest Lubbock.
- Members with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce said this shows the recent flood of development interest in the area.
- The new store, which will be at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue, will bring hundreds of jobs to the Lubbock-area.
- But that also means increased competition between United Supermarkets and H-E-B.
- Read more from Reporter Katie Main here: H-E-B to bring jobs, competition to Lubbock
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash at 66th Street and Quaker Avenue, Wednesday night.
- The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m.
- As of now police have not released any details about the crash and the condition of the driver is unknown.
- Details will be updated here: Motorcycle crash Wednesday evening leaves 1 seriously injured
We are two days away from the season opener for the Texas Tech Red Raiders play Montana State at 3 p.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium. And there are some changes fans need to be aware of.
- To help keep traffic to a minimum around the stadium, Citibus will pick up fans from the United Supermarkets Arena, and lots near the John Walker Soccer Complex and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
- Fans will be dropped off on the north end of the stadium between gates three and four.
- After the game, fans will be picked up and returned to their vehicles. Round trip transportation is $5.
- Read more here: Texas Tech making changes to gameday bus traffic
Hurricane Dorian, it is now called, is getting stronger and could be the worst storm to hit Central Florida in three decades if the current track holds.
- As of 4 a.m., Dorian was 150 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is moving that same direction at 13 mph.
- Friday, the hurricane is expected to make a turn west towards the Southeastern United States.
- Sustained winds range from speeds of 85-115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Hurricane Dorian heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islands
