Derek Campos gearing up for Bellator World Grand Prix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The third edition of Bellator's World Grand Prix is set to launch, and Lubbock-native Derek Campos will be one of 16 featherweight fighters vying for the 145-pound championship and a one million dollar grand prize.
Wednesday evening, KCBD Sports got the chance to see "The Stallion" training for the event that is now less than 10-days away.
In his first-round bout, Campos will go up against Daniel Straus.
Straus, 34-year old, is a former featherweight champ and is looking to climb back into the world title picture when he faces Campos.
For the Lubbock-native, he is looking to stop the comeback bid in his 16th appearance in the Bellator octagon.
"Right off the bat, I drew the former champion in Daniel Straus. He is relentless, he is explosive, but nothing that I haven't seen before in the cage," Derek Campos said. "And, I am going to look to exploit him in some areas and pretty much implement my game plan and break him. However I have to do it, I have to break him."
He would go on to say, “My goal is to become champion and I want to fight the best if that means I am going to be the best. So, one guy at a time in this tournament, I am not looking past Straus at all. So, he is my first guy and I am going to hit him with everything.”
