Game Day and Labor Day weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the days ahead our rain chances will slip back to slim to none and temperatures will return to above average for the season. We're looking for signs of Autumn, and a couple are in this forecast. The Labor Day holiday weekend is one of those signs, the first TTU football game is another, and September is knocking.
Today patchy fog, which may cause areas of low visibility, is possible through mid-morning over the western viewing area. Generally near and west of HWY 385. Otherwise today will be mostly sunny with a slight breeze and a hot afternoon. A few isolated storms may pop up late this afternoon and evening. The chance of measurable rain at any given spot is low, but any storm could produce downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. Storms may linger into early Friday morning.
Friday the slight chance of a rain returns in the late afternoon and evening. Again, while the chance of measurable rain will be low, any storm may be accompanied by downpours, high winds, and dangerous lightning. Storms may linger into early Saturday morning, but should end in the viewing area by around sunrise.
Saturday is Game Day and the last day of August. The pattern of early-morning showers and late-in-the-day isolated storms holds through early Sunday. This means there will be a slight chance of a storm during the game, but unlikely. If a storm does affect the game, it would most likely be heading into evening.
Other than the low storm chance, our days will be mostly sunny and our nights mostly fair through Saturday.
Sunday is the first day of September and the first day of Meteorological Fall, which is September 1 through November 30. Astronomical Fall begins three weeks later with the Autumnal Equinox on September 23 at 2:50 AM.
Sunday and Monday, Labor Day, will be mostly sunny with a light breeze and hot afternoons.
More heat follows next week, which is included in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
As noted yesterday, you can track storms - not just locally but anywhere in the US and surrounding areas - with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App - search for it in your respective app store. Set our Weather App to “Follow Me” and it will alert you if a warning is issued for your location - even if the app is not running. If you hear thunder or see lightning it’s time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle.
