Game Day and Labor Day weather

As noted yesterday, you can track storms - not just locally but anywhere in the US and surrounding areas - with our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App - search for it in your respective app store. Set our Weather App to “Follow Me” and it will alert you if a warning is issued for your location - even if the app is not running. If you hear thunder or see lightning it’s time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle.