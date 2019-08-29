H-E-B to bring jobs, competition to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie McBride, president and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, said it is not surprising that H-E-B is coming to Lubbock, but it is exciting.
“Lubbock was going to see an H-E-B before the metroplex was and I think that’s really cool,” McBride said.
McBride said H-E-B coming to Lubbock is a sign of the recent flood of interest in the community.
“It’s all based on obviously the fact that we’ve grown over 250,000, we’re on a lot of people’s radars, national businesses. And, we have some developers out there that are doing great work at bringing some of these name-brand companies to town,” McBride said.
McBride said whenever a company like H-E-B arrives in a community, it comes with hundreds of jobs... And that is huge.
“Even with the low unemployment rate that we have, I can’t help but think that it will be probably easy for them to get good employees to come work for them, because obviously they have such a good track record and such a good history of supporting their employees,” McBride said.
McBride said he is aware of the competition H-E-B will add to United Supermarkets, but he said he is happy for them, because this will make them even better.
“H-E-B coming into this market is going to be additive to both what H-E-B does and what they provide to their customers and I really do think United is going to continue doing an outstanding job with their customers as well,” McBride said.
Something unique H-E-B is bringing to Lubbock is alcohol delivery, which is promised to be at your door within an hour.
“Now the question becomes who’s next, who’s next to say they’re coming to Lubbock, Texas?” McBride said.
You can expect to see H-E-B on the corner of 114th St. And Quaker Ave. by October 2020.
