KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lotus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lotus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lotus is a 1-year-old pittie mix who has been with the shelter since April.
She is a happy-go-lucky type of girl who has one of the best dog smiles you’ll ever see.
Lotus’ adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 29, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
