Matt Wells era set to kick off; a look back at Tech’s offseason

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been over 275 days since we last saw the Red Raider football team in action, and there has been plenty of events that have happened since...
"Right now, we are awaiting a news conference from Texas Tech Athletics on the future of the Red Raider football program," KCBD Anchor Christy Hartin said on November 25, 2018. "After his third-consecutive losing season, Texas Tech has fired Kliff Kingsbury."
"It wasn't based on one game, it wasn't based on one season," Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt said November 25, 2018. "It was based on a pattern of inconsistency over the course of the last three seasons."
Exactly 5 days after this press conference, Kirby Hocutt focused in on his new head coach bringing in a new era of Texas Tech football.
"The sixteenth head coach in program history, Matt Wells, its officially official," I said back on November 30, 2018.
Three days later Kirby Hocutt introduced Matt Wells, "Please join me Red Raider Nation in welcoming our next head football coach, coach Wells."
Right from the start, he had to earn the fans trust.
As he left his alma mater of Utah State, for a place that he called special...
“I felt there had a chance to be a connection with the West Texas people and what I think Red Raider football probably has been and what it should be,” Wells said. “And that’s genuineness, it’s a passion, it’s a blue-collar work ethic, it’s really being over-achievers in every sense.”
From there Coach Wells hit the ground running...
From hiring his assistants to recruiting, and instilling a culture of “We, Us, and Our."
So fast-forward to now: the team has gone through spring drills, offseason workouts, the grinder of fall camp and is now gearing up to start a new era under Matt Wells.
