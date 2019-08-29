New no re-entry rule at Tech football games due to alcohol sales

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football will kick-off their fall season this Saturday when they take on Montana State.
Also being kicked-off: some new policies and procedures at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Robert Giovannetti, the Senior Associate Athletics Director, said the first change people should be aware of is parking.
He is encouraging people who normally park west of the stadium to look out for the new turn-in for the lot or to turn on drive of champions.
“We’re not allowing buses on campus any longer and so we think that’ll help with safety and traffic flow,” Giovannetti said.
Perhaps the most talked about change this season is alcohol.
“We’re adding 55 new points of sale this year at Jones AT&T Stadium,” Giovannetti said.
Beer and wine will be served by trained, TABC-certified staff who will ask for your ID each time you order.
But, Giovannetti said because beer and wine is being sold, there will be a no re-entry policy.
In the past you could leave the game, and as long as you scanned your ticket, you could come back. Now you will need a new ticket to get back in.
Giovanetti said it works the same for students. Once you scan your ID, you are in for the game.
“At the time that we looked at it, every school in the country that was selling alcohol had the no re-entry policy and it’s just best practice for the safety of our fans,” Giovannetti said.
Giovannetti said fan safety is their top priority, so there will always be enough security.
They also want to make sure people stay hydrated and cool.
“You can refill your water bottles, there’ll be misters there, there’ll be ice there if you need that. You can bring in a 20 ounce unopened bottle of water and a plastic container, and so you can refill it as many times as you want at our heat-management stations,” Giovannetti said.
You can find the Texas Tech Gameday Guide here: https://texastech.com/sports/2016/6/8/sports-m-footbl-football-gameday-html.aspx#view3
