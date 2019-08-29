Power restored to Tech campus after underground fuse blow out

Workers with LP&L are working to fix a reported power outage on the Texas Tech campus. (Source: Adam Young, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff | August 29, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 9:37 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An underground fuse that blew on the Texas Tech campus caused a temporary power outage on Thursday morning. By 8:45 a.m., though, power was restored.

The outage was reported at 8:15 a.m. and turned off power to the engineering building on campus, which spread to other buildings near the area.

Power was re-routed and all those affected should be up and running.

Employees with Lubbock Power & Light are still on scene working to fix any further repairs.

