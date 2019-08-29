Power restored to Tech campus after underground fuse blow out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An underground fuse that blew on the Texas Tech campus caused a temporary power outage on Thursday morning. By 8:45 a.m., though, power was restored.
The outage was reported at 8:15 a.m. and turned off power to the engineering building on campus, which spread to other buildings near the area.
Power was re-routed and all those affected should be up and running.
Employees with Lubbock Power & Light are still on scene working to fix any further repairs.
