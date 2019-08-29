Rain for football games?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -From the 80s back to the mid 90s to near 100 degrees today on the South Plains. High pressure has returned to control out weather and keep the rain chances lower for all of west Texas.
As we move into the weekend the high will produce another hot day on Friday, then move a little further north which will keep temps around the 90 degree mark for the Labor Day weekend. Rain chances could improve slightly late Friday through Sunday. However, storms will not be widespread, but clouds may help keep the afternoons a little less hot.
Labor Day looks mostly sunny and between 88-92 degrees as of this forecast.
With high school football kicking off tomorrow night there will be a chance of isolated storms over portions of the region, which could delay some games due to lightning. There is also a chance for showers late Friday into mid-day Saturday which would bring slightly lower temps for the Tech game.
Chances of rain look low for the game, but can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the area.
Most of next week will be sunny and in the low 90s. At this point, Hurricane Dorian is not expected to impact our weather, other than, keep rain chances low and temps close to normal.
