Special election called to fill newly vacant Plainview city council seat

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The District 7 City Councilman for Plainview, Oliver Aldape, has announced his resignation from the council. The City of Plainview will now have a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to fill that seat.
Aldape’s resignation was accepted by the city council and now anyone who lives in District 7 and is over the age of 18 — along with other caveats — can run to fill that seat. He has been on the city council since May 2016 and the term for that seat ends in May 2020.
Residents have from now to Wednesday, Sept. 4, to file for a place on the ballot, according to the city. Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 21 and ends Friday, Nov. 1.
Election day is Nov. 5.
Candidate packets are available inside of Plainview’s City Hall, at 901 Broadway St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Packets should be turned in to City Secretary, Belinda Hinojosa.
Those who need more information are encouraged to contact Hinojosa at bhinojosa@plainviewtx.org or visit the city’s website.
“We enjoyed having Mr. Aldape on the City Council. I greatly appreciate his contribution on the Council and service to the community,” Wendell Dunlap, Plainview’s mayor said in a news release. “He will be missed.”
