TTU Football equipment truck rolls on without longtime driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in more than 20 years, Richard Willis and his business won’t be involved in transporting everything the Texas Tech Football team needs to play on the road.
It was in 1996 when Texas Tech joined the Big 12 and the team needed help getting its equipment the longer distances away from Lubbock. Willis, a former defensive lineman for Texas Tech, provided transport through his business, Willis Moving and Storage.
“It makes you feel proud,” Willis said. “You wanted to do something for the University and this is some way we could help. It was all good for them but we enjoyed it too.”
After two years, Willis joined forces with Lubbock Truck Sales, which began providing a new truck for his trailer each year. Willis welcomed his wife into the truck cab and they continued helping the Red Raiders get on the road to victory.
“We enjoyed it so much,” Willis said.
Willis had a stroke in March of 2018 that took him out of the driver’s seat. He is now closing up his business and retiring.
Lubbock Truck Sales will continue to provide the truck, trailer, drivers and all that’s needed to operate the truck.
“It’s really been a great opportunity for Lubbock Truck Sales to be a part of the University,” President of LTS Cody Kinsey said. “Richard, he’s been a huge help in doing this.”
Zane Perry is the Assistant Athletic Director for Equipment Operations. He tells KCBD that before his staff can begin to prepare for travel, he works through all the logistics with the driver. He said having Willis behind the wheel put him at ease, knowing all they would need to play a game would be there when it needed to be. He’s glad to know the truck will continue traveling the nation for Texas Tech.
“We couldn’t do our job without them,” Perry said. “Otherwise, we would be struggling to figure out how we get our guys equipped and on the field all away games. They are a big part of how we operate behind the scenes and a bigger part than anyone could imagine.”
Perry calls the truck, “the biggest billboard” for Texas Tech Football. It’s one Willis said attracted attention everywhere they went, good and bad.
“We had some funny things,” Willis said. “We had gone down to play SMU one year, all of a sudden DPS pulled us over and he was from Shallowater and he just wanted to talk about the truck.”
Kinsey said that Red Raider spirit moving throughout the country is what makes him grateful to be a part of this partnership.
“It’s just something we do and enjoy doing,” Kinsey said. “We get a lot of pride in the truck. We enjoy being a part of the community.”
The truck and trailer has prompted other Universities to follow suit and seek their own similar equipment transport. Baylor and TCU, according to Kinsey, are the latest to contact LTS for advice on how to get started.
For Universities that do have similar trucks, Texas Tech’s joined them in sending water and other supplies to Houston following Hurricane Harvey.
You’ll find the truck outside Jones AT&T Stadium at most home games, as well as other community events.
