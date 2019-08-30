Cleanup begins on abandoned I-27 junk yard purchased by Environmental Recovery LLC

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - New owners are now taking steps to clean up the property that sits on Lubbock’s northern doorstep.
After the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County’s request for funding from the State of Texas to clean up the abandoned junk yard near the airport on Interstate 27 was not fulfilled, a private entity has now purchased the land.
“We purchased this under Environmental Recovery [LLC] because we are recovering the property and are going to make it an economical viable piece of land, so that it can be developed,” Casey Johnson said.
Johnson and Kyle Zahn of Zahn Paving, purchased the nearly 200 acres across Interstate 27 from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport for $93,000 in a tax sale.
The land operated as a recycling facility under an exemption from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. In 2002 and again in 2009 mounds of shingles, concrete, tires and more caught fire and smoldered or rekindled for up to a month later. Following the second fire, the TCEQ convinced a judge to shut down the facility and ordered the owner, Larry Webb, to clean it up. Webb has since died.
“The former owner of this property had brought in all this property and never did anything with it,” Johnson said. “Thus, we have mountains of problems. But, we can go in there and we can recycle it. We can recycle the shingles for light-duty paving. We can recycle the concrete for a number of ideas.”
Johnson manages C&D Waste, a landfill and recycling facility and another business of Zahn’s. This gives the pair a place to dispose and recycle of proper materials. They hope the recycling can produce a source of funding because they admit they do not have the money alone to clean the entire property.
“We are looking for some help,” Johnson said."From the County Commissioners, hopefully we can get a tax abatement on it, at least, just to help with the cost. It’s going to be in the millions of dollars to get this cleaned up."
More than a year ago the City of Lubbock received a bid from from a private cleanup company in the amount of $11.7 million.
Johnson said they are also welcoming any other help from community members to finance the cleanup. If all goes well, they hope to have the land cleared in two years. He tells KCBD that the TCEQ is working with them on the timing of the cleanup and compliance.
“When it’s cleaned up, we are right off of the Interstate, the sky is the limit,” Johnson said. “Restaurants, hotels, we are close to the airport. We’re right next to the Silent Wings Museum. We have big dreams for it.”
