Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Texas Tech football kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday, seat opens up on Plainview City Council and Hurricane Dorian strengthens as it makes its way to Florida, Georgia

By Michael Cantu | August 30, 2019 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the 2019 Red Raider football season kicks off Saturday when Texas Tech plays Montana State at 3 p.m. inside of Jones AT&T Stadium.

  • However, there are some big changes for fans game-day experience.
  • Some parking policies have changed but the biggest thing people are talking about is alcohol sales, which was approved at a Board of Regents meeting late last year.
  • KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Katie Main has more here: New no re-entry rule at Tech football games due to alcohol sales

The Plainview City Council has opened up the opportunity for citizens within its seventh district to run for elected office after its current councilman announced his resignation.

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it makes its way towards the east coast of Florida.

  • People in Florida and southeast Georgia are rushing to get ready since there is no telling how hard this hurricane can hit.
  • Now, Dorian is categorized as a Category 2 hurricane, but has the potential to reach a Category 4.
  • Florida’s governor and the president of the United States have both made emergency declarations.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: Hurricane Dorian strengthens as it moves toward Florida, Georgia

And for those who had their Friday night football games a little early, the KCBD Sports team has you covered.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

