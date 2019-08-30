Food for Thought: 8/29/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another Lubbock restaurant was shut-down during its routine inspection. It wasn’t the number of violations that forced this temporary closure - rather one of the most serious violations on the list.
A&W/Long John Silver's at 1101 50th had 13 violations.
* Health inspectors forced them to close for a short period because the facility had no hot water. That means employees weren’t able to properly wash their hands - which is a serious violation. It was quickly fixed and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.
* There were no food handler permits for employees.
* Coleslaw was expired.
* Soda nozzles were dirty.
* Multiple cans were dented. This can cause botulism.
* The thermometer in a reach-in cooler was thrown out because it was foggy.
* Gaskets on a reach-in cooler were torn.
* Employees' drinks did not have lids.
* There was ice build-up on the ceiling above the freeze.
* Wet containers were stacked together.
* There was greasy build-up on the fryers. The top panels of the ice maker were dirty.
* The ceiling vent over the kitchen and dish washer area were dusty.
Again, the facility was allowed to reopen once it had hot water.
The report shows, most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to the good news.
Here's a look at this week's top performers:
* Fazoli's at 1902 W. Loop 289
* Huddle House at 6616 Milwaukee
* Schlotzsky's at 6804 82nd
* Taco Bell at 6512 Slide
* Taco Villa at 7727 Milwaukee
