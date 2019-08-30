Football, Labor Day, and storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The end of August and the unofficial end to Summer are upon us. My forecast includes a slight chance of storms, but also a lot of sunshine and lingering summer-heat. Details follow.
The slight chance of a storms, and rain, again is mainly from late afternoon through early evening, with another slight chance overnight into the early morning, through Saturday night. The chance of measurable rain is low for any given spot, but any one of the storms may be accompanied by downpours, high winds, small hail, and dangerous lightning.
I expect Sunday and Monday, Labor Day, to be dry in the Lubbock vicinity.
The seasonally above average temperatures will continue well into next week. Lows will range from the mid-60s to low 70s while highs range from the low to mid-90s around Lubbock. Eastern areas of the KCBD viewing area may flirt with the century mark.
The start of football is another sign summer is waning. There is a slight chance of storms for games Friday evening and during Tech's game against Montana State Saturday. Please see our Hourly Forecast here on our Weather Page (and in our free KCBD Weather App) for details. Make sure your location is set to that of the game in question.
Sunday is the first day of September and the first day of Meteorological Fall (September 1 through November 30). Astronomical Fall begins three weeks later (September 23 at 2:50 AM, the Autumnal Equinox).
More heat follows next week, which is included in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
For the latest on Hurricane Dorian, including current statistics and the National Hurricane Center’s official forecast, use the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page.
On our Weather Page, close this story, scroll down to the radar, and adjust the view to include Florida. Click on the Layers menu (lower right), scroll down to Overlays, and highlight the Active Tropical Track icon. Click any icon (including the “dots”) on the map for additional information.
In our Weather App (available for free at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather), tap the radar icon and adjust the view to include Florida. Tap the Layers menu (circled three dots at lower right), then Overlays, and highlight the Tropical Tracks icon. Active icons are in grey while inactive ones are black. Tap any icon on the map for additional information.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 95°, five degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock's low this morning was 67°, three degrees above the average for the date. The August 29 record high is 99° (1943, 1990, and 1991) and the record low 51° (1917). For today, August 30, Lubbock’s average low is 64° and the high 89°. Today marks the first sub-90 average high since June 9. The record low is 44° (1915) and the record high 104° (2011).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:16 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:20 AM CDT.
