KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mozart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mozart, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. There’s not much certainty on his age, but we do know he is a mix breed puppy.
He is a bit shy but when he warms up to people he starts to cheer up. He loves to cuddle and play chase.
Mozart’s adoption fees for Friday, Aug. 30, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
