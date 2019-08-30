Lubbock Electric celebrates 75 years in business

Lubbock Electric Co. was founded by Paul Vernon Bush in 1944 as an electric motor repair business with one service truck, five employees, and a rented building. Paul Bush capitalized on the post-war economic boom to bring top-of-the-line brands and 24/7 emergency repair service to the growing agricultural and industrial sectors in West Texas. He acquired premier distributorships, including Baldor motors in 1946 followed by Square D, Century Electric, Louis Allis, Dayton V-Belts, and Quincy Compressors. By the 1980s, LECO had grown from 2,100 sq. ft. to over 100,000 sq. ft., accumulated over 50 distributorships, and evolved into six distinct service departments. Today, Lubbock Electric employs 90 diversely talented employees and serves a 200-mile radius with 50 sales and service vehicles.