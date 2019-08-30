Lubbock Electric celebrates 75 years in business

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Electric Co. along with current employees, retirees, customers, vendors, and community partners, celebrated Lubbock Electric’s 75th anniversary on Friday, August 30.
“This milestone is significant for the West Texas community because Lubbock Electric has provided for the employment and comfortable retirement of hundreds of people,” said Steve Moffett, General Manager. “This company has also supplied agricultural and industrial facilities with dependable service and solutions. Plus, we have supported local charities with financial contributions and donated services for 75 years. We believe this is worth celebrating!”
Lubbock Electric Co. was founded by Paul Vernon Bush in 1944 as an electric motor repair business with one service truck, five employees, and a rented building. Paul Bush capitalized on the post-war economic boom to bring top-of-the-line brands and 24/7 emergency repair service to the growing agricultural and industrial sectors in West Texas. He acquired premier distributorships, including Baldor motors in 1946 followed by Square D, Century Electric, Louis Allis, Dayton V-Belts, and Quincy Compressors. By the 1980s, LECO had grown from 2,100 sq. ft. to over 100,000 sq. ft., accumulated over 50 distributorships, and evolved into six distinct service departments. Today, Lubbock Electric employs 90 diversely talented employees and serves a 200-mile radius with 50 sales and service vehicles.
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting in honor of Lubbock Electric’s achievement.
“We are very proud of Lubbock Electric’s 75-year history of providing outstanding service and products to their customers,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. “They are also very supportive of many community activities including their long-time membership with the Lubbock Chamber. We feel very fortunate to participate in this recognition and ribbon cutting to celebrate their business success with their employees and customers.”
At the ceremony, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope issued an official proclamation recognizing the contributions LECO has made to the local economy.
“We celebrate the 75th anniversary of Lubbock Electric Co. as a Lubbock institution that provides reliable service and products for equipment large and small,” said Mayor Dan Pope. “We’re also thankful for the 90 jobs they provide Lubbock citizens. We are grateful for Lubbock Electric Co.’s long-term investment in Lubbock and congratulate them on a truly remarkable 75 years of service.”
