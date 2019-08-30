Olton ISD briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD was briefly placed on lockdown Friday in response to a "potential threat" from an adult.
The campus was locked down at 3:30 p.m. and “resolved promptly” by police.
Olton Independent School District issued the following statement through Superintendent Kevin McCasland:
At 3:30 pm, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 regarding an incident near the campus that prompted a brief lockdown of OISD facilities:
“Today, August 30, 2019, district administration observed what they believed to be a potential threat involving an incident between Olton Police and an adult individual. Because Olton ISD’s number one priority is to ensure student safety and security, district administration quickly and efficiently directed the district into a lockdown. The incident was resolved promptly by the police, and the district was able to resume regular classes. All students and staff members were safe and secure at all times. We applaud Olton administration, staff, and students for their exemplary response during this incident, and we are thankful to the police department, an off-duty DPS trooper, and our DARE officer for their vigilance and care today in keeping our school safe.”
