Patrick Mahomes foundation purchases 30 TTU season football tickets for underprivileged kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Texas Tech Athletics say Patrick Mahomes and his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, have purchased 30 season Texas Tech football tickets.
The tickets will be distributed to organizations throughout the Fall.
According to the foundation’s website, 15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation will support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.
It was established by NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.