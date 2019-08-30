RAIDERZONE: Countdown to Kickoff on Daybreak Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join Devin Ward and Christy Hartin live at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday for a preview of Texas Tech vs. Montana State.
Daybreak Saturday starts at 8 a.m. The game will air on FOX Sports Net and the Texas Tech Sports Network. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Lots of changes for fans on Saturday. Get the latest on parking changes, the new Raider Alley, new re-entry and clear bag policies and more here: TTU Gameday: What you need to know for Saturday’s game.
Join Devin as he breaks down changes to Texas Tech’s offense and defense, watch Christy live from the new Raider Alley as tailgaters show up early for the first game of the season, and find out what three games are expected to make or break Matt Wells’ first year as head coach.
