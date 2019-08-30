Stop a bully: Say the Right Things

There are many things parents can do to offer support and help a child stand up to a bully or diffuse the situation. Likewise, Dr. Wakefield says there are things parents can say that could instead make the whole thing worse. She explains, “I will help you. I’m here to help you. That’s a very different feeling for that kid than saying, ‘You can deal with it. Just be tough. That shouldn’t affect you.’ That latter series of statements tell them, ‘I’m not here for you. You’re on your own.’ And that isolation is the most dangerous part of the bullying.”