Texas Anti-Gang center arrests suspect on Top 10 Wanted Gang Member List
August 30, 2019 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 3:43 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center is announcing the arrest of a TAG Top 10 Most Wanted Gang Fugitive.

David Charles Gonzales, 39, AKA “D Lo” was located and arrested by TAG Investigators in the 5700 block of 35th Street.

Gonzales had a warrant for his arrest for possession of cocaine 4 - 200 grams. The warrant was issues by the Pardon and Parole Board.

The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Lubbock Police Department assisted in this arrest.

The release states the TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

