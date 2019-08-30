Texas Anti-Gang center arrests suspect on Top 10 Wanted Gang Member List

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center is announcing the arrest of a TAG Top 10 Most Wanted Gang Fugitive.
David Charles Gonzales, 39, AKA “D Lo” was located and arrested by TAG Investigators in the 5700 block of 35th Street.
Gonzales had a warrant for his arrest for possession of cocaine 4 - 200 grams. The warrant was issues by the Pardon and Parole Board.
The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Lubbock Police Department assisted in this arrest.
The release states the TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.
