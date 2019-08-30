United family donates bike after it was stolen from Market Street

“Right, the Sullivan family came by and let us know that Wayne Sullivan’s bicycle had been stolen from our Market Street location and we were really upset, we were glad they let us know," said Stephens. “Of course, we talked to our folks in asset protection and a bunch of other folks to see if we could find any way to help them find the person that stole Wayne’s bike. But, in the meantime, I happened to have a spare bike, so we thought we’d go ahead and lone one to Wayne while he was trying to find a good bike that he wanted. The bike that we loaned him probably wasn’t the best fit at all, so he was a very good sport about it. But, in the meantime, a lot of other people got on board. There were a whole bunch of folks that talked to us at Market Street, or talked to the Sullivan family, and as PJ will tell you, somebody has been very generous and gave Wayne a new bike.”