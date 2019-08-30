United family donates bike after it was stolen from Market Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On August 15th, Wayne Sullivan had his bike stolen from Market Street at 50th and Indiana.
Wayne suffered a stroke on April 14th, 2018 and his bicycle is his only means of transportation. Once Wayne and his wife PJ let the store director at 50th and Indiana know what happened, team members immediately found a way to help PJ out until he could receive a new bike. In fact, beer and wine steward, Michael Stephens, donated not just one, but two loaner bikes.
“Right, the Sullivan family came by and let us know that Wayne Sullivan’s bicycle had been stolen from our Market Street location and we were really upset, we were glad they let us know," said Stephens. “Of course, we talked to our folks in asset protection and a bunch of other folks to see if we could find any way to help them find the person that stole Wayne’s bike. But, in the meantime, I happened to have a spare bike, so we thought we’d go ahead and lone one to Wayne while he was trying to find a good bike that he wanted. The bike that we loaned him probably wasn’t the best fit at all, so he was a very good sport about it. But, in the meantime, a lot of other people got on board. There were a whole bunch of folks that talked to us at Market Street, or talked to the Sullivan family, and as PJ will tell you, somebody has been very generous and gave Wayne a new bike.”
On Thursday a new bike was donated to Wayne at DFC Cycles and fitness. The donation of the bike was a complete surprise to Wayne.
After the donation, Wayne could be seen riding around his new bike in the parking lot and getting used to all the bells and whistles. The United Family is proud to employ such remarkable team members who go above and beyond to make a positive impact within the communities we serve.
Wayne’s wife PJ said Wane had a stroke and he is not able to speak, write or drive, so the bicycle is his only way of getting around town.
“There’s no words how to describe we feel, just thank you, thank you, thank you," said PJ.
