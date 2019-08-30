West Texas cotton prices affected by U.S./China Trade War

“I appreciate the President’s stand- I guess- on not battling with China and bringing them to the forefront of trying to be fair traders," he said. “We understand that that’s what we need and has that taken longer than what we were hoping for? Yes. Are we going to suffer long-term? Probably so because after we lose those markets, it’s going to take a while to build those markets back up. So as cotton farmers and any other farmers, we hope that we can get the trade dispute settled.”