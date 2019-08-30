West Texas cotton prices affected by U.S./China Trade War

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S/China trade war is having direct effects on Lubbock-area farmers. Farmers, like Lloyd Arthur with Arthur Farms, are worried for the upcoming season due to the lower prices of cotton today, and the unknown of where prices will go.
Arthur said in May when he started planting, futures prices for December were 75 cents per pound. He says prices have dropped 17 cents to 58 cents per pound.
He says that he and West Texas cotton farmers who own some of the biggest patches will take a big loss.
“Our input prices are extremely high, so it’s going to be tough making those ends meet come fall, after harvest. With the increase in expenses that we had, it’s hard to pencil for next year," said Arthur.
He says that he believes the President is trying to settle the dispute with China, hoping that the President’s administration will find tariff relief in the future.
“I appreciate the President’s stand- I guess- on not battling with China and bringing them to the forefront of trying to be fair traders," he said. “We understand that that’s what we need and has that taken longer than what we were hoping for? Yes. Are we going to suffer long-term? Probably so because after we lose those markets, it’s going to take a while to build those markets back up. So as cotton farmers and any other farmers, we hope that we can get the trade dispute settled.”
For Arthur, he hopes that the United States can alleviate tensions with other countries.
“One last step is that last week, they announced a trade deal negotiated with Japan, so that’s a step closer there. There’s not as much cotton going into Japan, like that what would be going into China. Another market that we need to work on is Mexico. They’re our neighbors. Congress has yet to rule on the USMCA, the trade deal that kind of re-improved NAFTA. So, I think we need to encourage Congress to get on-board and ratify so that those markets can be opened up.”
He says with the high-tariffs on cotton, China is looking elsewhere to get the commodity including places like Australia and Brazil.
Arthur says West Texas feels the effects when agriculture suffers.
“My town of Ralls right here is basically surrounded by agriculture. If agriculture fails, it fails. Our largest employers is the school system. We need schools for our children. We pay taxes, we pay those school employees and the school system, but other than that, everything is related to agriculture. Yes, Lubbock has other industries, but there will be parts of those industries in Lubbock that feel the lower prices whether it be the oil mills, the cotton gins, they’ll have less to process so it’s a trickle-down domino effect.”
He says this time last year, they were looking at higher prices.
“This time- last year-or even in May, cotton was 75 cents. Today on futures it’s 58. That’s a 17 cent drop. That’s very critical to me because my break-even is some where in the 60s to 71 cents depending on end of year and that’s basic operating. That doesn’t cover my long-term debts like operating, like tractor payments, and stuff like that,” said Arthur.
He says it’s hard to pin-point why cotton prices are low.
“I think right now it’s the uncertainty in the trade dispute being with China. I think there’s other variables out there. The U.S. Mexico/Canada agreement hasn’t been fully ratified yet. That’s something that Congress needs to do. Each one of these would give a boost back into the market… I think a lot of it is the uncertainty. Some folks says that there’s too much in the pipeline and that consumers aren’t buying as much, so it’s a lot of little factors making one big worst-case scenario.”
