Your Labor Day Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -More summer heat and some isolated storms on the last Friday of August. On the last day of August, it will be a similar forecast as highs vary from the low to mid 90s and isolated storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. There is also a chance of some early morning storms on the South Plains on the First day of September.
However, after the morning chance of rain it will likely be dry both Sunday and Monday with low rain chances going into the first week of September.
Temperatures for your weekend will range between 90-100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, then drop a few degrees on Monday. The difference in temps over the weekend may rely on cloud cover and showers along with ‘outflow’ boundaries. More clouds will result in lower temps, as you’d expect, less cloud cover, more heat.
As for Dorian, at this point not expecting any significant impact on west Texas weather through the middle of next week.
