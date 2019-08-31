Dove hunting season starts on Sunday, with a new way to show your license

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dove hunting season for the Lubbock region begins on Sunday and there’s a new Texas law that may make life easier for hunters.
According to a new Texas Law for hunting animals that don’t require a tag, you can show proof of license from your cell phone.
“It’s going to be a way to show proof of your hunting license. So, if you’re hunting any animal in Texas legally that does not require a tag like turkey or deer, we’ll use a dove as an example, you can download the Outdoor Annual App and you can have your license on there and show the game warden," said Texas Game Warden Aaron Sims.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, you can also show your license with a digital photo, an emailed receipt, an online purchase record, or use the Texas Hunt Harvest App.
Sims said these apps can help you find public places to hunt, get information about animals, and provide to access different handbooks.
He also wants to remind the public to hunt during 30 minutes before sunrise and sunset. He says game wardens take sunset time seriously and know that you can only harvest 15 doves per day.
Sims encourages the public to get their permissions and permits in line.
He says those born after Sept. 2, 1971 have to take the Texas Hunters Education Course, which teaches ethics of hunting and what you can and cannot do when you harvest an animal.
“There are some things that may not be unlawful when you’re hunting, but they’re unethical. Shooting a dove that’s on a tree, it’s not against the law, but it’s unethical - you want to wait until it’s flying.”
A Migratory Game Bird endorsement and Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification are also required, which you get when you take a survey while purchasing a license.
Dove hunting season will go through Nov. 12 and pick up again at the end of December.
