17-month-old victim flown to Lubbock after Midland-Odessa shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-month-old victim of a shooting in Midland-Odessa has been flown to University Medical Center after a shooting that killed five people and injured 21 others.
This was reported after 2 p.m. today, Saturday, Aug. 31. Around 5:30 p.m., however, police with the Midland and Odessa police department said the suspect, a white male said to be in his 30s, was shot and killed by authorities.
A spokesman for UMC said there is a possibility the hospital get get more patients, but as of now the only one is the 17-month-old. No identifying information has been released on the 17-month-old.
Officials say this started after a traffic stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety when the suspect shot at police. Those injured include a DPS Trooper, a Midland Police Department officer and an Odessa Police Department officer.
Lubbock Christian University students gathered to pray for the victims Saturday evening.
The Gray TV station, KOSA-TV, in Midland-Odessa is live streaming updates from the area. Watch live down below for the latest from there:
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.